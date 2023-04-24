CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

CAZ552-242130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 63 at the beaches to 66 to 69 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

52 to 56. Areas of winds south 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

64 to 67 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Areas of winds south 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

56. Areas of winds southwest 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 74 at the beaches

to 76 to 79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 73 at the beaches to 74 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 72 at the beaches to 74 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-242130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs 67 to 71 towards the coast to

71 to 76 farther inland. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 77. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 56. Areas of winds

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 80 towards

the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to

81 to 85 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to

80 to 84 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 81 to

86 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 79 to

84 farther inland.

CAZ043-242130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 63 near the coast to 66 to 69 inland. Areas of winds

south 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

51 to 55. Light winds becoming south 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

64 to 67 near the coast to 69 inland. Areas of winds south

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

55. Areas of winds south 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 72 near the coast

to 75 inland. Areas of winds west to 10 mph...becoming 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 73 near the coast to

76 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 73 near the coast to

76 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 74 near the coast to

78 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to

57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 72 near the coast to

75 inland.

CAZ050-242130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs 68 to 72 in the western valleys to

71 to 76 near the foothills. Areas of winds south to 10 mph

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds southwest to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 74 in the western valleys

to 73 to 78 near the foothills. Areas of winds west to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

54. Areas of winds west to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 in the western

valleys to 80 to 85 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

57.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

79 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 82 in the western valleys to

83 to 88 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80 in the western valleys to

81 to 86 near the foothills.

CAZ048-242130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs 76 to 82. Areas of winds southwest

to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds south

10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph...becoming to 10 mph overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds north

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to

92.

CAZ057-242130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs 67 to 76. Areas of winds north

10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 78. Areas of winds north

10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 84. Areas of winds

north 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

CAZ055-242130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to

70 to 79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 42 to

51 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 69 to

79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to

43 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71 above 6000 feet to

71 to 79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 76 to

85 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

85 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 above 6000 feet to 78 to 87 below

6000 feet.

CAZ056-242130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

CAZ058-242130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds west

10 mph becoming northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Areas of winds east

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

CAZ060-242130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 86. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

CAZ065-242130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 94 to

98 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Lows around 57 through the pass to 66 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 through the pass to

94 to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 through the pass to

65 to 68 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 89 through the pass to

93 to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 90 to 93 through the pass to

97 to 101 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 92 through the pass to

100 to 104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 93 through the pass

to 101 to 104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot. Highs around 94 through the pass to 101 to

104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-242130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 97 to 101. Areas of winds south

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Areas of winds southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds

north 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 103 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 102 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot. Highs 103 to 106.

CAZ062-242130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

228 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph becoming east this afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot. Highs 100 to 104.

