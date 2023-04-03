CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 2, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

CAZ552-032145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 61 to

64. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 72 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 73 at the beaches to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-032145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs 61 to

66. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds northwest

25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

CAZ043-032145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 62. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 63. Areas of winds north 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

64 to 67. Areas of winds south 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 near the coast to

72 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 near the coast to

73 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72 near the coast to

74 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 74 near the coast to 77 inland.

CAZ050-032145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

rain this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs 59 to 62 in the western valleys to

51 to 56 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in

the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60 in the western valleys to

53 to 58 near the foothills. Areas of winds north 10 mph becoming

west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 40. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph becoming

east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

CAZ048-032145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

overnight. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

65 to 69. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 86.

CAZ057-032145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of winds south

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

CAZ055-032145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 41 to 50 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 40 to 50 mph. Gusts to 70 mph...becoming 75 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows 6 to 16 above

6000 feet to 18 to 27 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest

40 to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 43 to

51 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25 above 6000 feet to 23 to 31 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Not

as cool. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to 49 to 58 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 55 above

6000 feet to 55 to 63 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62 above 6000 feet to 61 to

68 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to 64 to

71 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 69 above 6000 feet to 68 to

75 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-032145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs 45 to 55. Snow level 5000 feet this

afternoon. Areas of winds west 40 to 50 mph. Gusts to 70

mph...becoming 80 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows 15 to 25. Areas of

winds west 45 to 55 mph with gusts to 80 mph becoming northwest

and...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

52 to 58. Areas of winds east 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

CAZ058-032145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight

chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs 43 to 52. Snow level 5000 feet this afternoon.

Areas of winds west 40 to 50 mph. Gusts to 75 mph...becoming

80 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 29. Areas of winds

west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 33. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Not

as cool. Highs 53 to 61. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

CAZ060-032145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Highs 48 to 58. Areas of winds west

35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 70 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening, then

areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered locations overnight.

Colder. Lows around 30. Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to 65 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

59 to 64. Areas of winds northeast 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

CAZ065-032145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 58 through the pass to 65 to

69 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northwest

40 to 50 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 75 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, colder.

Lows around 36 through the pass to 42 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59 through the pass to 64 to 68 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 through the pass to

46 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 64 through the pass to 68 to 72 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73 through the pass to

77 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 through the pass to 82 to

85 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 82 through the pass to

85 to 89 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 89 to

92 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-032145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of

winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 40 to 43. Areas of winds northwest 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 65 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 47. Areas of winds

north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

71 to 76. Areas of winds northwest 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

CAZ062-032145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

202 AM PDT Mon Apr 3 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Highs 67 to 71. Areas of winds west

35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 70 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, colder.

Lows 38 to 45. Areas of winds northwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts

to 70 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds northwest 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 71. Areas of winds east 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 95.

