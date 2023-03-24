CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

_____

817 FPUS56 KSGX 240910

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

CAZ552-242115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 46. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 45. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 65 at the beaches to 66 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

44 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

58.

$$

CAZ554-242115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 44. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds north

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

42 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 60.

$$

CAZ043-242115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds west to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

62 to 65. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph becoming west with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Areas of winds southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 44 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 58.

$$

CAZ050-242115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 63 in the western

valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills. Areas of winds west to

10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

33 to 42. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

64 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills. Areas

of winds southeast to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 in the western valleys to

60 to 65 near the foothills. Areas of winds east to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the western valleys to

62 to 67 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60 in the western valleys

to 50 to 55 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

35 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 57 in the

western valleys to 49 to 54 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-242115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds south 10 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Areas of winds south

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to

35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 37 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

35 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to

57.

$$

CAZ057-242115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny. Not

as cool. Highs 55 to 61. Areas of winds south to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph becoming

east 10 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Areas of winds north

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Snow

level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times

overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming

5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 49 to 55.

Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. Snow level

3500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ055-242115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 49 above

6000 feet to 46 to 56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 15 to 25 above 6000 feet to 24 to 32 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet to 45 to

55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23 above 6000 feet to

23 to 31 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48 above 6000 feet to 47 to

56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to 49 to

58 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

42 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to 56 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Windy. Lows

22 to 32. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 34 to 43 above 6000 feet to 40 to 47 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Brisk. Lows

19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42 above

6000 feet to 40 to 47 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-242115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 58. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Areas of winds

northwest to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Areas of winds northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 52 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Very windy. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Windy.

Highs 42 to 52. Snow level 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Breezy. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

51. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ058-242115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny. Not

as cool. Highs 49 to 57. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 34. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Areas of winds

west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds east to

10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 28 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow overnight. Very windy. Lows 30 to 38. Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 43 to 52. Snow level 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Lows 28 to 36. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

50. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ060-242115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 65. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 34. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy.

Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

Snow level 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ065-242115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Warmer. Highs around

63 through the pass to 69 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

around 42 through the pass to 48 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 through the pass to

70 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 through the pass to

47 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 through the pass to 70 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 through the pass to 69 to

72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 65 through the pass

to 71 to 74 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Windy. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs

54 to 57 through the pass to 61 to 65 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Breezy. Lows

41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 54 through the pass to 61 to 65 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

$$

CAZ061-242115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 49. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds north

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 48. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ062-242115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

210 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 71 to 75. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

42 to 49. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Areas of winds

southeast to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Areas of winds north to

10 mph becoming east 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight.

Breezy. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 68.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather