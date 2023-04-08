CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

365 FPUS56 KSTO 080727

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1227 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-082300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1227 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher

elevations...57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45 higher elevations...40 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...69 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49 higher elevations...

45 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 62 46 73 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ014-082300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1227 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 58. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 70. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 71. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 58. Lows 21 to

32.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 55 33 67 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ015-082300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1227 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 74. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

44. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 72. Lows 39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 64 44 75 / 10 10 0

RED BLUFF 66 46 75 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-082300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1227 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 43. Highs 62 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 65 to 72. Lows

around 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 67 46 75 / 10 0 0

OROVILLE 66 46 74 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 67 44 75 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-082300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1227 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 42. Highs 61 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to

47. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 43. Highs 63 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 68 45 75 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 67 45 75 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-082300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1227 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 43. Highs 64 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 43. Highs 66 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 67 44 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-082300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1227 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 77. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 42. Highs 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 69 44 77 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 69 47 76 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-082300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1227 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher

elevations...57 to 63 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 26 to 41. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 39 61 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-082300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1227 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

44. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 33 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 59 47 68 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-082300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1227 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 74. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 65. Lows

35 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 52 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 59 42 68 / 10 10 0

JACKSON 63 46 70 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ068-082300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1227 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...43 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher

elevations...55 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 48 to 63 higher

elevations...55 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

20 to 35. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 45 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 57 34 68 / 10 10 0

CHESTER 52 26 63 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-082300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1227 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...51 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...36 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44 higher elevations...

42 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...62 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs

43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 50 39 61 / 10 10 0

$$

=

_____

