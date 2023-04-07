CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023 _____ 240 FPUS56 KSTO 070737 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1237 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. CAZ013-072300- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1237 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy snow showers early in the morning. Rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 44 higher elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44 higher elevations... 40 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 72. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 49. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 64. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 55 47 63 \/ 80 50 10 $$ = CAZ014-072300- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1237 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...At higher elevations, rain and snow showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers late in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. At lower elevations, rain showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 52. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 37. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 28 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 41 to 53. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 50 33 56 \/ 90 20 0 $$ = CAZ015-072300- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1237 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 47. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 40 to 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 45. Highs 60 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 59 47 66 \/ 70 30 0 RED BLUFF 60 46 67 \/ 50 20 0 $$ = CAZ016-072300- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1237 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 67 to 77. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs around 65. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 60 47 67 \/ 90 10 0 OROVILLE 60 48 66 \/ 90 10 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 60 46 67 \/ 80 10 0 $$ = CAZ017-072300- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1237 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs 68 to 78. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 61 to 71. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 60 46 68 \/ 70 10 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 45 68 \/ 80 10 0 $$ = CAZ018-072300- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1237 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. Highs 58 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. West winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows 43 to 50. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 69. Lows around 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 62 42 67 \/ 80 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-072300- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1237 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. Highs 56 to 65. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 46. Highs 60 to 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 64 46 69 \/ 30 10 0 MODESTO 65 48 70 \/ 20 10 0 $$ = CAZ063-072300- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1237 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers late in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 71. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 49. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 30 to 45. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 45 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 45 34 50 \/ 70 10 0 $$ = CAZ066-072300- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1237 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 50 45 59 \/ 100 20 0 $$ = CAZ067-072300- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1237 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 60. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 41 to 47. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 74. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 61 to 76. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 43. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 35 to 43. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 48 40 59 \/ 100 30 0 JACKSON 56 45 63 \/ 60 30 0 $$ = CAZ068-072300- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1237 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...At lower elevations, rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely late in the morning, then a chance of snow showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations... except 2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...45 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...55 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 37. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 20 to 35. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 50 36 59 \/ 100 20 0 CHESTER 46 27 53 \/ 90 10 0 $$ = CAZ069-072300- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1237 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...At higher elevations, heavy rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. At lower elevations, snow showers early in the morning. Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...36 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 50 to 65. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 35. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 39 36 50 \/ 100 40 0 $$ = _____