CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

001 FPUS56 KSTO 220736

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-220845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. A chance

of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

38 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Snow

level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Windy. Much colder. Lows 17 to 31 higher elevations...

26 to 32 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 28 to

43 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 17 to 30 higher elevations...25 to 32 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches

higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 37 higher

elevations...35 to 42 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 4 to

9 inches. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 20 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy snow showers. Not

as cool. Highs 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 38. Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 56 31 47 / 10 20 30

$$

=

CAZ014-220845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers late in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 40 to 48. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Breezy. Much colder. Lows 12 to 23. Prevailing northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 39. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 12 to 24. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

24 to 36. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 16 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as

cold. Highs 31 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 28.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 19 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 46 19 35 / 40 20 50

$$

=

CAZ015-220845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 29 to 36. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 27 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 41 to 49. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower

elevations...except no snow accumulation higher elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows around 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with heavy rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Not as cool. Highs

around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 46. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 29 51 / 10 10 20

RED BLUFF 59 34 51 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ016-220845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 58 to 64. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. West winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 44 to 51. Little or

no snow accumulation. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, heavy snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows around 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Not as cool. Highs

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 52. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 33 51 / 10 0 30

OROVILLE 60 32 50 / 20 10 40

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 31 52 / 20 10 30

$$

=

CAZ017-220845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a slight chance

of rain showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 59 to 65.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds

10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. West winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 34. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 50. Little or no snow

accumulation. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy.

Highs 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Patchy frost. Lows around 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Highs 46 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 64 33 52 / 10 10 30

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 34 53 / 10 10 30

$$

=

CAZ018-220845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

60 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 15 to

35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 36. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 49. No snow

accumulation. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy.

Highs 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Patchy frost. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 52. Lows around 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 64 36 53 / 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ019-220845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 53.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 51. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 42 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Areas of frost. Highs 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy frost. Highs 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 36 53 / 0 10 30

MODESTO 65 36 52 / 0 10 30

$$

=

CAZ063-220845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers

late in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing

west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to

northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers at

higher elevations. Very windy. Much colder. Lows 17 to 32 higher

elevations...30 to 36 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds 30 to 45 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 80 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. At

lower elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...42 to

48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing west winds 15 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...25 to

31 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing west winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 21 to

36 higher elevations...38 to 44 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 1 to

6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Breezy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy snow showers.

Highs 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Highs

39 to 54. Lows 20 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 31 to 46. Lows 23 to 38.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 24 33 / 10 20 30

$$

=

CAZ066-220845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

48 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows 24 to 34.

Prevailing northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph becoming north 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. Little

or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 24 to 36. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 31 to 43. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches lower elevations...except 1 to 7 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows

27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with heavy rain and snow showers likely.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

26 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 54 31 42 / 10 10 40

$$

=

CAZ067-220845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

61. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Windy. Much colder. Lows 24 to 30. Snow level

2500 feet in the evening. Prevailing northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 48. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 25 to 35. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 1 to

7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 1000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers, rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 31 to 43. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches lower elevations...except 3 to 7 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 1000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows

27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 25 39 / 40 20 50

JACKSON 58 27 44 / 30 40 60

$$

=

CAZ068-220845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 32 to

46 higher elevations...39 to 50 lower elevations. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Windy. Much colder. Lows 9 to 24. Prevailing northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 17 to

32 higher elevations...24 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 25. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of heavy snow showers in the morning, then

heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 15 to 29 higher

elevations...22 to 33 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 5 to

11 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Windy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 13 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Heavy snow showers likely. Breezy. Not as cold. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Highs 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 29.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 49. Lows

16 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

25 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Heavy snow showers likely. Breezy.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 24 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 51 19 37 / 30 30 60

CHESTER 44 6 31 / 40 30 50

$$

=

CAZ069-220845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1135 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of

heavy rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

33 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing

west winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 35 to 50 mph with

gusts to around 80 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of heavy snow showers in the

evening. Windy. Much colder. Lows 3 to 18 higher elevations...

17 to 27 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower

elevations...except 3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight. Over ridges, prevailing northwest winds 35 to 55 mph

with gusts to around 85 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs 13 to 28 higher elevations...27 to 37 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Over ridges,

prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then heavy snow showers likely

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 6 to 21 higher elevations...21 to

29 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches.

Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow showers. Windy. Highs 12 to 27 higher

elevations...26 to 34 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 6 to

12 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Windy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 13 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Heavy snow showers. Windy. Not as cold. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 22 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 29. Highs 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 31.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy

snow showers. Highs 24 to 39. Lows 17 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 45 19 27 / 60 50 70

$$

=

