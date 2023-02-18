CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023

_____

360 FPUS56 KSTO 180833

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1233 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-190000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1233 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...35 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher

elevations...62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...

40 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to

68 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not

as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 64 41 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-190000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1233 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 30. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 34. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light

winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler. Highs 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 11 to 24. Highs 27 to

39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

26 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 8 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 29 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 24 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-190000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1233 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 47 to 53. Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 65 37 70 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 65 38 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-190000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1233 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 63 38 69 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 64 37 68 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 35 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-190000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1233 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

59 to 65. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Light

winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 46 to 51. Lows around 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 64 36 66 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 36 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-190000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1233 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 66.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

37. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 35 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-190000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1233 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 36. Highs 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 35 65 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 62 35 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-190000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1233 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...around

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher

elevations...62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 52 to

66 higher elevations...around 68 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Breezy. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 37 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-190000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1233 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 69. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

37 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows 21 to 34. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 42 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-190000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1233 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 24 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 38 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 56 35 61 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 59 37 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-190000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1233 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...45 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...47 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to

60 higher elevations...53 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Breezy. Lows 10 to 25. Highs 23 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 58 26 57 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 54 17 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-190000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1233 AM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...31 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher

elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...34 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

heavy rain showers. Breezy. Much colder. Lows 9 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 21 to 36. Lows 8 to 23.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 49 35 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

