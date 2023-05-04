CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

_____

488 FPUS55 KREV 041031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

.TODAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

with up to 4 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 40 to 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to lake level. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely with possible showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 25 to 35.

CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 35 to 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

CAZ071-050300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 54 to 64. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers, slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 48 to 58.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

CAZ073-050300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

.TODAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely with possible showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 4 inches. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 20 to 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising to

6500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet. Lows 22 to

32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

_____

