Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

231 PM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

CAZ072-NVZ002-101500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

231 PM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

23 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 29 to 39.

CAZ070-NVZ005-101500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

231 PM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 24 to

34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 33 to 43.

CAZ071-101500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

231 PM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 34 to

44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

24 to 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 30 to 40.

CAZ073-101500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

231 PM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

19 to 29.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 24 to 34.

