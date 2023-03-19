CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Scattered showers. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches with 3 to 9 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 38 to 48. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous heavy showers in the evening, then scattered

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

lake level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with 5 to

11 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of snow. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then heavy snow in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 36. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 17 to

27. Highs 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 21. Highs 27 to 32.

CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then isolated showers

after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 40 to 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain.

Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

23 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 40 to 50. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 4 inches. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 24 to

34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 19 to 29. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 39 to 49.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

20 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

35 to 45.

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 6 inches. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Snow level 7000 feet

lowering to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Lows

17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 11 to 21. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then heavy snow in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 39. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Heavy snow in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Lows 14 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 6 to 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 20. Highs 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 2 to

12.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 23 to 33.

