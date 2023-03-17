CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023

_____

958 FPUS55 KREV 171031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-180300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

43 to 48. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 25 to

35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Lows 23 to 28.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Heavy snow showers likely in the morning, then

heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Heavy snow showers. Highs 31 to 36.

Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 32 to 37.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-180300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers. Snow level rising to 5000 feet.

Highs 44 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Highs 40 to 50.

$$

CAZ071-180300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet. Lows 28 to

38. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 21 to

31. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 38 to 48.

$$

CAZ073-180300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 48. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6000 feet.

Highs 35 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers likely in the morning, then heavy

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Lows 8 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 3 to 13. Highs 29 to 39.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

