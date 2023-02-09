CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph

increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

lake level. Lows 16 to 21. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 36. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 10 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 12 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 29 to

34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

4 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

25 to 35.

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

45 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 22 to 32.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 31 to 41.

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

42 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows

21 to 31. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 40 to

50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 8 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

29 to 39.

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing fog in the morning. Areas of freezing

fog in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing fog. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 37 to 47.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 16 to 21. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 65 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 39. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 2 to 12.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 29 to

39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 to 13. Highs

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 4 below to 6 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

19 to 29.

