CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023

716 FPUS55 KPSR 190915

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

214 AM MST Sun Mar 19 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-191100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

215 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Considerable

cloudiness in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 75. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows 42 to 52. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

CAZ563-567-191100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

215 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 76. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 48 to 56. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 62 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

CAZ566-191100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

215 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 75. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows 49 to 54. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ562-191100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

215 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then considerable

cloudiness with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy and

cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 72. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Lows 44 to 56. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 69. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

CAZ560-561-191100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

215 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs 61 to 71. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 41 to 51.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 45 to

63. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 46. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 63. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 50 to 64.

