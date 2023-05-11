CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

_____

627 FPUS56 KMFR 110949

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

249 AM PDT Thu May 11 2023

CAZ080-112300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

249 AM PDT Thu May 11 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ081-112300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

249 AM PDT Thu May 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph early this

morning becoming light, then becoming south around 5 mph early

this afternoon shifting to the west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-112300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

249 AM PDT Thu May 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east early this afternoon, then shifting to the south late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-112300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

249 AM PDT Thu May 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting

to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ084-112300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

249 AM PDT Thu May 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early this

morning becoming light, then becoming southeast around 5 mph

early this afternoon shifting to the southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows around 50.

$$

CAZ085-112300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

249 AM PDT Thu May 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to

the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather