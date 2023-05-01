CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 30, 2023 _____ 055 FPUS56 KMFR 011002 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 301 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023 CAZ080-012300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 301 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight, then shifting to the north well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-012300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 301 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the evening and overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ082-012300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 301 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-012300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 301 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ084-012300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 301 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the southwest well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-012300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 301 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4800 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford