302 FPUS56 KMFR 281005

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

305 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

CAZ080-282300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

305 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain early this morning. Snow through the day. Rain this

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 2500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches at lower elevations and 6 to 11 inches above

3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet

lowering to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 6 inches above 3000 feet.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph until well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation at lower elevations

and snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ081-282300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

305 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon.

Snow level 2600 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 7 inches above 3000 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. In the shasta valley,

south winds 30 to 45 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 25 to 35 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2400 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 3 to 4 inches

above 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2900 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-282300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

305 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

11 to 16 inches at lower elevations and 15 to 21 inches above

4000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 9 inches at lower elevations and 9 to

15 inches above 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph late in the

evening and overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 2600 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches

at lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ083-282300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

305 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

11 to 17 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph late this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to

20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-282300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

305 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph this morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

30.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ085-282300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

305 AM PDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph late this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

