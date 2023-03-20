CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 19, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

318 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

318 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

318 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny then becoming partly cloudy late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

318 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3300 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3100 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

318 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers late this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight, then shifting to the west

well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

318 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers late this morning. Partly cloudy this

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph after midnight,

then shifting to the west well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

318 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late

this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight, then shifting to the

southwest around 5 mph well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3600 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

