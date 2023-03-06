CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 5, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

246 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

246 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers early this

morning. Snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Snow level 1500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches at lower elevations

and 3 to 7 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

246 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch at lower elevations and 1 to 2 inches above 3000 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

246 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers early this

morning, then snow showers likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

246 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers early this

morning, then snow showers likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

246 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

246 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

