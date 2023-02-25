CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023

410 FPUS56 KMFR 251104

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

303 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

CAZ080-260000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

303 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph early this

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet lowering to 1500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches at lower

elevations and 4 to 6 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph well after midnight.

Chance of snow 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Windy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ081-260000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

303 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ082-260000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

303 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches at lower

elevations and 4 to 10 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

CAZ083-260000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

303 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows around

20. Windy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph until early afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chill readings near zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

CAZ084-260000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

303 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Lows around

20. Windy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

10 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Windy.

South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph until early

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

CAZ085-260000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

303 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches except 3 to

8 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs around 30.

Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to

55 mph in the late morning and early afternoon, then decreasing

to 45 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers

likely. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

