CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 5, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

332 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

332 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

332 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late this morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the east late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the

east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

332 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late this morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

332 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

332 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late this morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in

the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

332 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

