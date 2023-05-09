CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

210 AM PDT Tue May 9 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West-northwest winds of 15 to 20 knots, with gusts to

25 knots.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From 5 PM today to 8 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

