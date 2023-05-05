CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 8, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 203 PM PDT Fri May 5 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft at 10 seconds expected. * WHERE...All the waters around Cape Blanco and beyond 3 nm for shore between Florence and Pt. St. George. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather