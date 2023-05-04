CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 4, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

307 AM PDT Thu May 4 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Local gusts to 25 kt are possible through early this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

