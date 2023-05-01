CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 1, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

252 AM PDT Mon May 1 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and

Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to

60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

