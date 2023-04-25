CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 257 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... Conditions have mainly diminished below advisory levels. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather