CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 15, 2023 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 217 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 13 to 18 ft. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...Early Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds and highest seas will be in the outer waters Tuesday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe winds and seas.