CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

131 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have diminished below advisory levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM

and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward

60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Sunday.

