CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023

_____

066 FPUS56 KLOX 241007

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

CAZ087-250030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ366-250030-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ367-250030-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ368-250030-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ362-250030-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ354-250030-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ355-250030-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around

80. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

$$

CAZ350-250030-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ352-250030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Montecito Hills

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ356-250030-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ357-250030-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ358-250030-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 90.

$$

CAZ375-250030-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ374-250030-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ371-250030-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ369-250030-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ370-250030-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ372-250030-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ373-250030-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ548-250030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-250030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ383-250030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ382-250030-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ381-250030-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ380-250030-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to

upper 40s colder valleys and slopes. Northeast winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60 except

the upper 40s colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s except

around 50 colder valleys and slopes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ379-250030-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ378-250030-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ377-250030-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid

30s to around 40 colder valleys and slopes. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 colder valleys and

slopes. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to

upper 40s colder valleys and slopes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ376-250030-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 40s colder valleys and slopes. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid to upper 40s colder valleys and slopes. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60 except

around 50 colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-250030-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ349-250030-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ351-250030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ346-250030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ340-250030-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ341-250030-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ347-250030-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ348-250030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ342-250030-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ345-250030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 70s at high elevations. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ343-250030-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ344-250030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ038-250030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ549-250030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-250030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

307 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather