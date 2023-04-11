CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023

_____

547 FPUS56 KLOX 111006

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

CAZ087-120045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ366-120045-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ367-120045-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ368-120045-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ362-120045-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog. Highslower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ354-120045-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ355-120045-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ350-120045-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ352-120045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Montecito Hills

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

$$

CAZ356-120045-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ357-120045-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

CAZ358-120045-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

$$

CAZ375-120045-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds near 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ374-120045-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds near 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ371-120045-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds near 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ369-120045-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ370-120045-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ372-120045-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ373-120045-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then

clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ548-120045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ088-120045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

CAZ383-120045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

$$

CAZ382-120045-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

$$

CAZ381-120045-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ380-120045-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the

lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet in the morning. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to

mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s

and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ379-120045-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ378-120045-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny early then mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s

and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ377-120045-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to around 50 except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and

slopes. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s

at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the mid 20s to around 30 colder

valleys and slopes. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the

mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

the upper 20s to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s

and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ376-120045-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then mostly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15

mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph shifting

to the northwest with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower 40s colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-120045-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ349-120045-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ351-120045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ346-120045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ340-120045-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs mid 60s to near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ341-120045-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ347-120045-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...partly cloudy after morning low clouds and patchy dense

fog. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ348-120045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and patchy dense fog.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds near 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ342-120045-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ345-120045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds near 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ343-120045-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds near 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ344-120045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ038-120045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny early then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ549-120045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-120045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

306 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny early then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather