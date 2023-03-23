CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

531 FPUS56 KLOX 230603

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

CAZ368-231115-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ362-231115-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ366-231115-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ367-231115-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ372-231115-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ373-231115-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ548-231115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ370-231115-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

CAZ369-231115-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ371-231115-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ088-231115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ354-231115-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ355-231115-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ356-231115-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ357-231115-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ358-231115-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

CAZ374-231115-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ375-231115-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ376-231115-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s except the lower to mid 20s colder valleys and slopes.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet. Highs from the 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except around 30 colder valleys

and slopes. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s except the mid to upper 20s colder valleys and

slopes. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid to

upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ377-231115-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s except 17 to 22 colder valleys and slopes. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet.

Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high

elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s

except 18 to 20 colder valleys and slopes. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to around 30 except

16 to 21 colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 33.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid 20s

colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

chance of snow and rain. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ378-231115-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except around 30 colder valleys and slopes. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ379-231115-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40 except the upper 20s colder valleys and slopes. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40 except around 30 colder valleys and

slopes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ380-231115-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except 18 to 23 colder valleys and slopes. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high

elevations. West winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except 19 to 25 colder valleys and slopes. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

the lower to mid 20s colder valleys and slopes. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

19 to 25 colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s except the lower to mid 20s colder

valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid 20s to around 30 colder

valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ381-231115-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CAZ382-231115-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

CAZ383-231115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ350-231115-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ349-231115-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ352-231115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Montecito Hills

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. No new snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CAZ351-231115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ346-231115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ347-231115-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ348-231115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ353-231115-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Little or no new snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except around 30 colder valleys

and slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-231115-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north around

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ341-231115-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ342-231115-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ343-231115-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ344-231115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ345-231115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ038-231115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CAZ087-231115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ550-231115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph decreasing to 20 to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

CAZ549-231115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

1103 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 25 to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusts to 55 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

