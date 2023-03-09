CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 8, 2023

_____

726 FPUS56 KLOX 091104

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

CAZ087-100130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ366-100130-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ367-100130-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ368-100130-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ362-100130-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ354-100130-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ355-100130-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ350-100130-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ352-100130-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Big Pine Mountain

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to around 60.

$$

CAZ356-100130-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ357-100130-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ358-100130-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ375-100130-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. South winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ374-100130-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ371-100130-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ369-100130-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ370-100130-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around

50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ372-100130-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ373-100130-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-100130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-100130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ383-100130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around

70. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ382-100130-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds increasing to 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ381-100130-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ380-100130-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s

to around 40 except the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys and

slopes. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid

40s to around 50 colder valleys and slopes. South winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 8000 feet. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except around 50

colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except around 50 colder valleys and slopes.

$$

CAZ379-100130-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain developing. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 colder valleys and slopes. Areas of southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ378-100130-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ377-100130-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 40s. Areas of southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs 40s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 30s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ376-100130-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to around 50. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 40s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to around 60.

$$

CAZ353-100130-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 colder

valleys and slopes. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ349-100130-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ351-100130-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ346-100130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ340-100130-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ341-100130-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ347-100130-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ348-100130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around

50. South winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 50. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ342-100130-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ345-100130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except around

50 colder valleys and slopes. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of rain60

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ343-100130-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ344-100130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s. South winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ038-100130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ549-100130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ550-100130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

304 AM PST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather