CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023 _____ 891 FPUS56 KLOX 191132 ZFPLOX Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 CAZ364-200200- Los Angeles County Beaches- Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ365-200200- Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ087-200200- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon and Two Harbors 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ362-200200- Malibu Coast- Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ354-200200- Ventura County Beaches- Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ355-200200- Ventura County Inland Coast- Including Camarillo and East Ventura 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ350-200200- Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast- Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ349-200200- Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast- Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Refugio State Beach 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ351-200200- Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range- Including San Marcos Pass 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ352-200200- Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range- 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ548-200200- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ547-200200- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the lower to mid 30s western valley. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the mid 30s western valley. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the 50s. $$ CAZ088-200200- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in the hills. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ359-200200- Southeastern Ventura County Valleys- Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ358-200200- Central Ventura County Valleys- Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph . .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s. $$ CAZ357-200200- Ojai Valley- Including Oak View and Ojai 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ356-200200- Lake Casitas- Including Meiners Oaks 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ363-200200- Santa Monica Mountains- 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 colder valleys. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ059-200200- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows mid 20s to around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows mid 20s to around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. $$ CAZ054-200200- Los Angeles County Mountains- Including Acton and Mount Wilson 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to 19 to 28 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-200200- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows from the mid 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows from the mid 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 14 to 21 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 15 to 22 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. $$ CAZ353-200200- Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains- Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows from the lower to mid 30s at low elevations to the mid to upper 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows from the lower to mid 30s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 30s at low elevations to the mid to upper 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ340-200200- San Luis Obispo County Beaches- Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ341-200200- San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast- Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ346-200200- Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches- Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ347-200200- Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast- Including Buellton and Santa Maria 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ348-200200- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ343-200200- Southern Salinas Valley- Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ342-200200- Santa Lucia Mountains- Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper 30s colder valleys. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ344-200200- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows mid 20s to around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ345-200200- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-200200- Cuyama Valley- 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows mid 20s to around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ549-200200- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ550-200200- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 332 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ ASR www.weather.gov\/losangeles _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather