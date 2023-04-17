CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 16, 2023

247 FPUS55 KVEF 170752

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1251 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-171100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1251 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 27 to 37. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy blowing dust. A

trace to no accumulation. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 40 to 50 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Strong winds. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

35 to 45. West winds 40 to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 18 to 28. West winds

25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, warmer.

Highs around 52. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 59.

Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 41 to 46.

CAZ521-171100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1251 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 55.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 62.

Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

CAZ520-171100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1251 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 42 to 45. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 64 to

67. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 67.

Lows 42 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 75. Lows

46 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

53. Highs 75 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ522-171100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1251 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

around 66 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...around 93 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...around 65 at Furnace

Creek. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...around

88 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...around 59 at Furnace Creek. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 in the mountains...around

83 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

46 to 49 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Highs

64 to 67 in the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around 91 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52 in the mountains...

around 67 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 53 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-171100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1251 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Lows around 50. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

around 70. West winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through

the night. Lows 42 to 45. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

48. Highs 75 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

57. Highs 79 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. Highs

around 87.

CAZ524-171100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1251 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 51 to

54. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs 72 to 75. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

44 to 47. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

59. Highs 81 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 61. Highs

around 90.

CAZ525-526-171100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1251 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley...around 55 near Joshua

Tree. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley...around 81 near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 81 in Twentynine Palms...

around 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55 in Twentynine

Palms...around 51 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

62. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 in Twentynine Palms...around

84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64 in Twentynine

Palms...around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 in Twentynine Palms...around

85 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

