Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1241 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

CAZ519-161100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1241 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Patchy blowing

dust. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 30 to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Patchy

blowing dust. Highs around 53. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

around 52. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 58.

Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Lows

around 44.

CAZ521-161100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1241 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 29 to 39.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs

55 to 60. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 62.

Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

43 to 48.

CAZ520-161100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1241 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 42 to 45. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 70. Lows 43 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 67.

Lows 43 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53. Highs

76 to 79.

CAZ522-161100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1241 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

around 67 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around 96 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

around 66 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...around

94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...around 65 at Furnace

Creek. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

67 in the mountains...around 89 at Furnace Creek. Lows 43 to

46 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63 in the mountains...around

84 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 in

the mountains...around 61 at Furnace Creek. Highs 64 to 67 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...around 66 at Furnace Creek. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-161100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1241 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through

the night. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Patchy

blowing dust. Highs around 76. Lows 49 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

Highs 75 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Highs

80 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

CAZ524-161100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1241 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

51 to 54. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing

dust. Highs around 80. Lows 53 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 57. Highs

81 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

CAZ525-526-161100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1241 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...

53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley...around 82 near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley...around 82 near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

86 in Twentynine Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 81 in

Twentynine Palms...around 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 57 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca

Valley. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

