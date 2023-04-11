CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ 657 FPUS55 KVEF 110627 ZFPVEF Zone Forecast Product for Nevada National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-111100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows around 37. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Highs 59 to 64. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44. Highs 60 to 65. $$ CAZ521-111100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 53. Lows around 39. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 58. Lows 38 to 43. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 41 to 46. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46. Highs around 67. $$ CAZ520-111100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows 46 to 49. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Highs 75 to 78. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52. Highs around 79. $$ CAZ522-111100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains... around 72 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains... around 71 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around 96 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...around 65 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 71 in the mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in the mountains...around 96 at Furnace Creek. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 75 in the mountains...around 97 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-111100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 72. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 48. Highs 73 to 76. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. $$ CAZ524-111100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Highs 75 to 78. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs 79 to 82. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88. $$ CAZ525-526-111100- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley...around 62 near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms... around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...around 71 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs around 81 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 in Twentynine Palms...around 84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64 in Twentynine Palms...around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...around 84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$