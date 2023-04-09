CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023



Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1246 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1246 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 59.

Lows 36 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

40. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1246 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 65.

Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 37. Highs

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Highs

57 to 62.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1246 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 76.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

47. Highs 65 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1246 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...around

66 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...around 95 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

around 69 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...around 102 at

Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...around

72 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 78 in the mountains...

around 102 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 52 in the mountains...around 71 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 72 in

the mountains...around 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64 in

the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1246 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

around 50. Highs 75 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 52. Highs around

80.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1246 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 63.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows

51 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 53. Highs around

80.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1246 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...79 to

82 around Yucca Valley...around 83 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...85 to

88 around Yucca Valley...around 89 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67 in

Twentynine Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 59 in Twentynine Palms...around

50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 78 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 56 in Twentynine

Palms...around 51 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.



