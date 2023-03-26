CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 25, 2023

_____

795 FPUS55 KVEF 260757

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1256 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-261100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1256 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 6 to 16. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 16. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 26 to 36. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

around 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Snow

showers with rain showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Significant accumulations are possible. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 39. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 25. Highs around 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 26.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 42. Lows

26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 47.

$$

CAZ521-261100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1256 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as cool. Highs around 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers

and rain showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 33. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs around 42. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 29.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 44. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48.

$$

CAZ520-261100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1256 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as cool. Patchy blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of

rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 54. Lows

36 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

38. Highs 54 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

$$

CAZ522-261100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1256 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 43 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains...

around 46 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...around 71 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs around 57 in the

mountains...around 82 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows around 39 in the mountains...around 58 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs around 50 in the mountains...

around 74 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 34 in the mountains...around 51 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow showers. Highs

around 49 in the mountains...around 71 at Furnace Creek. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

38 in the mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. Highs 50 to

53 in the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-261100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1256 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 42. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

around 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs around 61. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

around 41. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

44. Highs 62 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ524-261100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1256 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.

Lows 45 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Highs

63 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ525-526-261100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1256 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms...

35 to 38 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley...around 63 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms...

35 to 38 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...56 to

59 around Yucca Valley...around 60 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine

Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...

around 71 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...

around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

49 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather