CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1136 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

CAZ519-071200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1136 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing snow late in the

evening. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 31 to 41. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 51. Lows

around 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 29.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 41. Lows

around 29.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

41 to 46.

CAZ521-071200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1136 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 45. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 49.

Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 31.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 43. Lows

around 31.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 32. Highs

43 to 48.

CAZ520-
Owens Valley-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1136 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 61.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. Lows

around 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 37. Highs

56 to 59.

CAZ522-071200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1136 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 29 to 32 in the

mountains...around 45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around 72 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

around 47 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...around

76 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...around

48 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around

76 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 in the mountains...

around 45 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 56 in the

mountains...around 73 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 36 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 35 in the

mountains...around 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 53 to 56 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-071200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1136 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67.

Lows 39 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 63. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

CAZ524-071200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1136 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust late in the

evening. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. Highs

around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43.

Highs 64 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 65.

CAZ525-526-071200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1136 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine

Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...56 to

59 around Yucca Valley...around 60 near Joshua Tree. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 40 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley...around 67 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 72 in

Twentynine Palms...around 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

41 to 44 near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

46 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 44 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

