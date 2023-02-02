CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

_____

860 FPUS55 KVEF 020752

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

CAZ519-021200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 33. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 42. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

32. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 45.

CAZ521-021200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 34 to 44. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 48.

Lows around 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the morning. Highs around 46. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 28. Highs

39 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.

Highs 39 to 46.

CAZ520-021200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 51 to 54. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 58. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34. Highs

54 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

Highs 54 to 57.

CAZ522-021200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

around 44 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...

around 69 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

around 48 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around

71 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

around 46 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

55 in the mountains...around 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to

37 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around

71 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in

the mountains...around 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-021200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around

44. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 39.

Highs 62 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. Highs

around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

CAZ524-021200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42. Highs

64 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

Highs 62 to 65.

CAZ525-526-021200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 37 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...around 42 near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 44. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 73 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 44 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 68 in

Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 44 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

