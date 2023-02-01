CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1151 PM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1151 PM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 43 to 48.

Lows around 33.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 32.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 26.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 39 to 44.

Lows 25 to 30.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1151 PM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 46. Lows

around 33.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45. Lows

28 to 33.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

around 29.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1151 PM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56. Lows

35 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 57. Lows

around 35.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1151 PM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...around

40 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...around

68 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

around 43 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...

around 69 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

around 47 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 53 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

36 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 53 to

56 in the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51 in the mountains...around 72 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 33 in the mountains...around

45 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around 72 at

Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1151 PM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 33. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

44. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 39.

Highs 62 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 39. Highs around

63.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1151 PM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 42 to 45. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 39. Highs around

64.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1151 PM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 33 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...54 to

57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 37 near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley...around 62 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 72 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 45 in Twentynine

Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

around 68 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

