CA Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Clouds and sunshine;64;32;NNE;6;56%;4%;7 Arcata;Periods of sun;59;48;NNW;7;83%;30%;4 Auburn;Partly sunny;77;52;E;7;52%;15%;8 Avalon;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;SW;6;70%;0%;10 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;83;58;SE;6;45%;4%;9 Beale AFB;Some sun, pleasant;84;52;SE;8;45%;10%;8 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;65;35;W;7;34%;1%;11 Bishop;Inc. clouds;78;43;NW;6;33%;21%;9 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;62;45;ENE;6;48%;31%;9 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;95;66;E;7;13%;1%;10 Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;85;57;SE;6;35%;1%;10 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;76;53;E;8;55%;1%;9 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;79;56;SSE;7;53%;2%;10 Campo;Mostly sunny;77;46;WSW;7;32%;1%;10 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;75;55;S;8;52%;1%;10 Chico;Clouds and sun, warm;84;54;NE;10;40%;5%;8 China Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;87;57;W;6;25%;1%;9 Chino;Warm with sunshine;83;56;W;8;35%;2%;10 Concord;Partly sunny;82;52;SW;8;47%;4%;9 Corona;Sunshine and warm;86;54;SSW;8;32%;0%;10 Crescent City;Cloudy;58;49;NW;7;82%;66%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Warm with sunshine;87;60;WSW;8;22%;1%;10 Edwards AFB;Sunshine and warm;83;52;WSW;6;34%;0%;10 El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;96;65;W;6;17%;0%;10 Eureka;Partly sunny;56;48;NNW;8;88%;30%;4 Fairfield;Partly sunny, warm;84;53;WSW;9;48%;4%;8 Fresno;Mostly sunny, nice;82;57;NNW;6;49%;13%;9 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, warm;84;59;S;6;35%;0%;10 Hanford;Mostly sunny, nice;83;55;NW;6;50%;6%;9 Hawthorne;Nice with sunshine;79;59;S;7;42%;0%;10 Hayward;Partly sunny;75;52;SW;9;58%;8%;9 Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;96;65;W;6;17%;0%;10 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;69;54;SSW;8;60%;2%;10 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;84;54;W;7;33%;4%;10 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;85;52;NW;10;44%;3%;9 Lincoln;Partly sunny;83;53;ESE;7;50%;15%;8 Livermore;Partly sunny;81;50;WSW;8;49%;10%;9 Lompoc;Not as warm;66;49;NNW;13;76%;2%;9 Long Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;S;8;43%;0%;10 Los Alamitos;Sunshine, pleasant;78;57;S;7;42%;0%;10 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, warm;83;57;S;7;35%;2%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, warm;83;57;S;7;35%;2%;10 Madera;Partly sunny;82;52;NW;7;56%;9%;9 Mammoth;Partly sunny;65;34;NW;6;57%;4%;6 Marysville;Clouds and sunshine;86;52;SSE;9;41%;9%;8 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;83;51;SSW;8;46%;7%;8 Merced;Partly sunny;82;52;NW;8;51%;14%;9 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;82;52;NW;8;51%;14%;9 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;79;51;SSW;6;40%;2%;10 Modesto;Partly sunny, nice;82;53;NNW;10;49%;7%;9 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;75;53;W;9;54%;10%;9 Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;80;54;NW;9;32%;2%;10 Montague;Clouds and sun;72;43;N;6;51%;17%;8 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;64;51;W;9;71%;15%;9 Mount Shasta;Clouds and sun, warm;68;41;N;5;51%;13%;8 Napa County;Partly sunny, nice;78;52;WSW;8;59%;6%;8 Needles;Breezy in the a.m.;92;65;NNW;14;16%;2%;10 North Island;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;S;7;58%;2%;10 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;71;52;SW;11;63%;7%;9 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;75;55;S;8;52%;1%;10 Ontario;Warm with sunshine;83;56;W;8;35%;2%;10 Oroville;Partly sunny, warm;84;56;ESE;8;43%;7%;8 Oxnard;Mostly sunny, nice;70;53;SW;9;67%;0%;9 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;WNW;7;16%;0%;10 Palmdale;Lots of sun, warm;83;52;W;7;33%;1%;10 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;83;48;NW;6;54%;0%;9 Point Mugu;Sunshine, pleasant;70;51;SSW;9;68%;1%;9 Porterville;Sunshine, pleasant;82;53;ESE;5;51%;6%;9 Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;84;46;SE;7;35%;3%;10 Redding;Clouds and sun;84;52;NNW;10;32%;8%;8 Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;88;55;WSW;7;31%;2%;10 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;85;51;S;7;34%;1%;10 Sacramento;Partly sunny, warm;84;52;SW;9;43%;7%;8 Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;85;54;SW;9;42%;12%;8 Salinas;Partly sunny;72;53;WSW;8;63%;11%;9 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;87;53;SW;7;32%;0%;10 San Carlos;Partly sunny;74;52;W;10;59%;19%;9 San Diego;Mostly sunny;72;56;SSW;7;54%;2%;10 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;79;52;WSW;7;38%;2%;10 San Diego Montgomery;Nice with sunshine;80;55;SSW;7;39%;2%;10 San Francisco;Partly sunny;66;53;W;12;68%;19%;9 San Jose;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;W;9;53%;11%;9 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;74;50;N;12;64%;0%;9 San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;71;53;NW;16;59%;1%;9 Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;72;51;NNW;12;44%;4%;10 Santa Ana;Lots of sun, warm;82;57;SSW;7;35%;0%;10 Santa Barbara;Sunshine and nice;70;55;NNE;7;64%;1%;9 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;69;48;NW;12;71%;0%;9 Santa Monica;Nice with sunshine;73;56;S;7;51%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;79;49;W;7;62%;2%;8 Santa Ynez;Sunshine and nice;79;49;N;9;60%;1%;9 Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;85;53;SW;7;31%;1%;10 South Lake Tahoe;Variable clouds;55;37;SSE;7;61%;20%;8 Stockton;Partly sunny, warm;84;53;W;10;47%;5%;9 Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;98;66;NNW;7;16%;0%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;Variable clouds;60;32;ESE;6;62%;15%;8 Twentynine Palms;Lots of sun, warm;90;61;NW;6;18%;2%;10 Ukiah;Partly sunny, warm;80;47;NW;7;53%;4%;8 Vacaville;Partly sunny, warm;85;54;WSW;10;38%;3%;8 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;84;56;SE;7;36%;0%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;47;NNW;14;77%;0%;9 Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;84;49;WSW;6;28%;0%;10 Visalia;Mostly sunny;82;54;NNW;6;56%;8%;9 Watsonville;Partly sunny;67;49;SSE;6;75%;21%;9