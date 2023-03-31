CA Forecast for Sunday, April 2, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cold with a shower;43;30;WSW;15;67%;97%;2 Arcata;A couple of showers;53;42;SW;8;81%;96%;1 Auburn;Inc. clouds;57;45;S;8;63%;42%;5 Avalon;Mostly sunny;63;49;WSW;7;77%;0%;8 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;66;44;SE;6;59%;10%;7 Beale AFB;Periods of sun, cool;63;45;SSE;10;62%;44%;3 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cool;52;31;SW;8;39%;1%;8 Bishop;Partly sunny;67;35;NW;7;32%;1%;7 Blue Canyon;Cold;39;32;SW;9;72%;44%;4 Blythe;Mostly sunny;82;54;S;7;16%;0%;8 Burbank;Mostly sunny;71;48;SE;7;47%;1%;8 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;67;44;E;8;63%;2%;8 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;66;46;SE;8;65%;0%;8 Campo;Lots of sun, cool;59;35;W;9;58%;0%;8 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;65;46;SSE;8;65%;1%;8 Chico;A shower in the p.m.;61;46;SE;12;63%;66%;2 China Lake;Mostly sunny;74;45;SW;10;25%;0%;7 Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;69;45;SW;8;50%;1%;8 Concord;A brief p.m. shower;62;45;SW;9;67%;64%;3 Corona;Mostly sunny;72;44;SSE;8;51%;1%;8 Crescent City;A couple of showers;51;44;SSW;10;80%;98%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;76;49;WSW;11;28%;0%;8 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;71;43;WSW;12;39%;0%;8 El Centro;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;50;WSW;7;22%;0%;8 Eureka;A couple of showers;53;42;SW;8;80%;96%;1 Fairfield;A shower in the p.m.;62;45;SW;10;70%;73%;2 Fresno;Mostly sunny;68;46;NNW;7;55%;13%;7 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;73;51;SSE;6;50%;1%;8 Hanford;Mostly sunny, cool;67;44;NNW;7;61%;13%;7 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;67;53;SSE;7;53%;1%;8 Hayward;Variable cloudiness;61;46;WSW;8;68%;45%;5 Imperial;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;50;WSW;7;22%;0%;8 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;64;48;NW;9;67%;1%;8 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;70;45;W;13;39%;0%;8 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;68;43;NNW;9;58%;13%;7 Lincoln;Inc. clouds;63;46;SSE;8;62%;42%;4 Livermore;Inc. clouds;63;45;WSW;8;64%;44%;6 Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;63;44;NNW;12;71%;8%;7 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;71;53;SSE;7;52%;1%;8 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;69;51;S;7;57%;1%;8 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;69;49;SSE;7;51%;1%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;69;49;SSE;7;51%;1%;8 Madera;Partly sunny;66;43;NW;8;63%;14%;7 Mammoth;A couple of showers;42;27;WSW;16;69%;98%;1 Marysville;Clouds and sun, cool;63;43;SSE;10;63%;44%;3 Mather AFB;Partly sunny, cool;63;45;S;8;64%;48%;5 Merced;Partly sunny;67;44;NW;8;58%;16%;7 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;67;44;NW;8;58%;16%;7 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;64;46;W;7;65%;1%;8 Modesto;Partly sunny, cool;64;47;N;7;60%;43%;7 Moffett Nas;Clouds and sun;64;48;WSW;7;64%;44%;6 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;67;43;W;12;37%;1%;8 Montague;Showers around, cold;49;31;WSW;12;69%;98%;1 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;59;49;S;7;66%;43%;7 Mount Shasta;Showers around, cold;42;29;WSW;4;76%;97%;1 Napa County;An afternoon shower;60;45;WSW;9;74%;64%;2 Needles;Mostly sunny;79;55;SSW;7;15%;1%;7 North Island;Sunshine and cool;62;50;WNW;8;69%;1%;8 Oakland;An afternoon shower;59;47;WSW;9;70%;64%;4 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;65;46;SSE;8;65%;1%;8 Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;69;45;SW;8;50%;1%;8 Oroville;A shower in the p.m.;62;47;SSE;10;60%;66%;3 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;63;45;ESE;9;73%;2%;8 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;81;54;WNW;7;22%;0%;8 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;69;44;WSW;11;38%;0%;8 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;68;39;NW;6;65%;14%;7 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;62;45;SE;9;73%;2%;8 Porterville;Mostly sunny, cool;67;42;ESE;5;61%;10%;7 Ramona;Mostly sunny;67;35;S;7;55%;1%;8 Redding;A couple of showers;55;40;WNW;8;72%;88%;1 Riverside;Mostly sunny, nice;72;44;S;8;48%;0%;8 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;69;38;ESE;8;48%;1%;8 Sacramento;Partly sunny, cool;64;44;SSW;8;65%;48%;5 Sacramento International;Inc. clouds;64;43;S;9;61%;50%;4 Salinas;Sun and some clouds;64;47;SW;9;61%;43%;7 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;72;43;SSE;7;46%;1%;8 San Carlos;A brief p.m. shower;62;48;WSW;7;67%;64%;5 San Diego;Mostly sunny;64;50;WNW;8;66%;1%;8 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;65;47;WNW;7;64%;1%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cool;65;48;W;7;63%;1%;8 San Francisco;A stray p.m. shower;58;48;W;10;70%;64%;3 San Jose;Inc. clouds;64;48;SW;7;62%;44%;6 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;66;45;N;11;65%;12%;7 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, windy;59;48;WNW;21;79%;2%;8 Sandberg;Mostly sunny, cool;57;40;NW;13;45%;4%;8 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;70;49;S;7;55%;1%;8 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;65;45;NNE;8;64%;4%;7 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;63;44;NW;12;71%;9%;7 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, cool;63;49;SSE;7;62%;1%;8 Santa Rosa;An afternoon shower;57;40;WSW;7;80%;48%;2 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, cool;66;40;N;9;70%;10%;7 Santee;Mostly sunny;70;44;WSW;7;59%;0%;8 South Lake Tahoe;A snow shower;44;28;SW;12;47%;78%;7 Stockton;Partly sunny, cool;64;46;NE;7;63%;45%;7 Thermal;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;52;NW;6;20%;0%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;A snow shower;43;28;SW;11;57%;81%;6 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, nice;78;49;WSW;5;18%;1%;8 Ukiah;A shower in the p.m.;54;42;NW;6;81%;63%;2 Vacaville;A shower in the p.m.;63;44;SW;9;66%;73%;3 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;69;49;SE;7;51%;1%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;60;45;NNW;13;72%;9%;7 Victorville;Mostly sunny;70;40;SSW;8;36%;1%;8 Visalia;Mostly sunny;67;43;NNW;6;63%;11%;7 Watsonville;Cool with some sun;60;45;SSW;7;71%;43%;7 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather