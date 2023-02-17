Skip to main content Turn off refresh
CA Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partial sunshine;46;22;W;5;49%;1%;3

Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;54;34;ESE;6;74%;4%;3

Auburn;Mostly sunny;59;37;NE;6;44%;0%;4

Avalon;Partly sunny;67;50;NW;5;53%;0%;3

Bakersfield;Periods of sun;66;37;ESE;5;38%;0%;4

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;61;34;NNE;5;47%;0%;4

Big Bear City;Clouds and sunshine;45;20;SE;7;31%;1%;4

Bishop;Partly sunny;56;24;SSW;7;26%;0%;4

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;47;38;E;6;30%;1%;4

Blythe;Partly sunny, nice;71;42;SE;5;24%;0%;4

Burbank;Partly sunny;69;47;NE;6;21%;0%;4

Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;68;41;NE;9;25%;1%;3

Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun, cool;63;43;ENE;6;42%;0%;3

Campo;Warmer;55;30;ENE;9;34%;1%;5

Carlsbad;Clouds and sun;67;38;E;6;43%;1%;4

Chico;Mostly sunny;61;36;N;5;48%;2%;4

China Lake;Clouds and sun, cool;62;32;W;6;17%;0%;4

Chino;Clouds and sun;68;46;ENE;6;23%;1%;4

Concord;Mostly sunny;63;37;ENE;6;46%;0%;4

Corona;Clouds and sun;72;42;ESE;6;23%;0%;4

Crescent City;Partial sunshine;53;39;NNE;10;72%;5%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sun;64;39;E;7;18%;0%;4

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;61;27;NE;6;23%;0%;3

El Centro;Partly sunny, nice;70;40;NNE;5;20%;0%;4

Eureka;Partly sunny;53;36;E;7;76%;4%;3

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;64;31;N;6;51%;0%;4

Fresno;Partly sunny;64;38;NNE;5;46%;0%;4

Fullerton;Partly sunny;71;47;E;6;24%;1%;4

Hanford;Partly sunny;63;33;NNW;4;51%;2%;4

Hawthorne;Periods of sun;70;50;ESE;6;26%;1%;4

Hayward;Mostly sunny;63;38;ENE;6;44%;1%;4

Imperial;Partly sunny, nice;70;40;NNE;5;20%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Clouds and sun;65;42;ENE;10;44%;1%;4

Lancaster;Clouds and sun;61;29;N;6;25%;0%;4

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;65;31;NW;6;41%;0%;4

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;62;33;NNE;6;49%;1%;4

Livermore;Mostly sunny;62;35;ESE;7;44%;1%;4

Lompoc;More clouds than sun;66;35;NE;7;42%;0%;4

Long Beach;Clouds and sun;70;47;NNE;6;31%;1%;4

Los Alamitos;Clouds and sun;69;46;ENE;6;33%;1%;3

Los Angeles;Periods of sun;70;49;ENE;6;21%;1%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Periods of sun;70;49;ENE;6;21%;1%;4

Madera;Partly sunny;64;33;NNW;4;54%;1%;4

Mammoth;Partly sunny;47;23;NW;6;50%;1%;3

Marysville;Mostly sunny;62;33;N;5;50%;1%;4

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;62;32;N;5;53%;1%;4

Merced;Partly sunny;63;33;NNW;4;50%;0%;4

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;63;33;NNW;4;50%;0%;4

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;66;40;ENE;6;34%;1%;4

Modesto;Mostly sunny;62;32;NNW;4;52%;0%;4

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;64;39;S;7;42%;0%;4

Mojave;Warmer;59;33;N;7;20%;1%;4

Montague;Partly sunny;51;25;N;6;50%;10%;3

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;63;40;ESE;6;44%;0%;4

Mount Shasta;Partial sunshine;52;29;NNW;5;41%;12%;4

Napa County;Mostly sunny;63;34;NE;6;49%;0%;4

Needles;Partial sunshine;68;42;ESE;7;20%;1%;4

North Island;Clouds and sun;64;45;NNE;7;44%;1%;4

Oakland;Mostly sunny;60;41;ENE;7;55%;1%;4

Oceanside;Clouds and sun;67;38;E;6;43%;1%;4

Ontario;Clouds and sun;68;46;ENE;6;23%;1%;4

Oroville;Mostly sunny;61;39;NE;6;46%;3%;4

Oxnard;Variable cloudiness;64;43;NNE;8;35%;1%;3

Palm Springs;Clouds and sun, nice;71;48;NW;6;18%;0%;4

Palmdale;Warmer;61;32;ENE;6;24%;0%;4

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;66;31;ENE;5;46%;0%;4

Point Mugu;Variable clouds;64;42;NE;10;38%;1%;3

Porterville;Partly sunny;63;33;ESE;5;47%;1%;4

Ramona;Partly sunny;66;34;ENE;7;32%;1%;4

Redding;Partly sunny;63;37;N;5;37%;6%;3

Riverside;Clouds and sun;70;41;ENE;6;24%;0%;4

Riverside March;Clouds and sun;67;38;E;6;28%;1%;4

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;62;33;NNW;5;55%;1%;4

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;62;35;NNW;5;50%;0%;4

Salinas;Partly sunny;67;39;ESE;8;39%;0%;4

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;67;43;NE;5;26%;0%;4

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;63;39;E;7;45%;1%;4

San Diego;Partly sunny;65;45;NNE;7;40%;1%;4

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;66;42;E;6;34%;1%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;67;43;ENE;6;33%;1%;4

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;58;43;N;8;59%;1%;4

San Jose;Partly sunny;67;40;SE;6;38%;0%;4

San Luis Obispo;Variable cloudiness;68;39;NE;7;39%;0%;4

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;61;48;NNE;7;66%;1%;3

Sandberg;Winds subsiding;52;39;ENE;15;21%;0%;2

Santa Ana;Sunny intervals;70;46;E;6;27%;1%;3

Santa Barbara;Variable cloudiness;65;38;NE;6;42%;1%;3

Santa Maria;More clouds than sun;66;36;E;7;37%;0%;4

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;67;45;NE;6;28%;0%;4

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;64;31;NE;5;54%;0%;4

Santa Ynez;Variable cloudiness;67;32;NE;6;42%;1%;4

Santee;Clouds and sun;70;39;ENE;6;32%;0%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;42;18;WSW;6;48%;0%;4

Stockton;Mostly sunny;63;32;NNW;5;54%;0%;4

Thermal;Nice with some sun;71;43;NNW;6;21%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;43;11;SW;6;67%;0%;4

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;65;37;SSW;6;19%;1%;4

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;64;34;ENE;4;46%;1%;4

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;63;33;NNW;6;44%;1%;4

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;69;44;N;6;22%;1%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Variable cloudiness;65;38;ENE;7;41%;0%;4

Victorville;Milder;63;29;SSE;5;24%;0%;4

Visalia;Partly sunny;62;34;E;5;52%;0%;4

Watsonville;Partly sunny;67;35;NE;6;46%;0%;4

