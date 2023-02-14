CA Forecast for Wednesday, February 15, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny, but chilly;38;8;SE;4;51%;0%;3 Arcata;Mostly sunny, cool;52;31;ESE;6;61%;2%;3 Auburn;Sunny and warmer;56;34;ESE;7;38%;2%;4 Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;62;49;NW;10;44%;0%;4 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;56;32;ESE;5;47%;0%;4 Beale AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;60;34;ESE;12;40%;1%;3 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cold;31;10;NNE;10;31%;1%;5 Bishop;Breezy in the a.m.;48;13;WNW;13;28%;0%;4 Blue Canyon;Sunny, but chilly;39;30;E;7;28%;2%;4 Blythe;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;32;NNW;13;17%;0%;4 Burbank;Sunny, but cool;63;38;NE;7;22%;0%;4 Camarillo;Plenty of sun;62;40;NE;9;31%;0%;4 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, cool;61;40;NE;8;36%;0%;4 Campo;Mostly sunny, cold;53;32;NE;8;30%;0%;4 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;62;30;ENE;8;38%;0%;4 Chico;Plenty of sun;60;33;ENE;8;41%;2%;3 China Lake;Mostly sunny, cool;57;27;NNW;9;16%;0%;4 Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;59;35;NNE;6;26%;1%;4 Concord;Plenty of sun;59;32;S;7;37%;0%;4 Corona;Mostly sunny, cool;63;33;ESE;9;22%;0%;4 Crescent City;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;36;ESE;6;61%;8%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cool;56;28;W;12;18%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, cold;53;20;ENE;7;33%;0%;4 El Centro;Mostly sunny, cool;62;33;WNW;10;19%;0%;4 Eureka;Plenty of sun;51;33;SE;6;64%;2%;3 Fairfield;Breezy in the a.m.;63;32;W;11;33%;0%;4 Fresno;Mostly sunny, cool;55;33;E;5;48%;0%;4 Fullerton;Plenty of sun;67;38;ENE;5;24%;0%;4 Hanford;Mostly sunny, cool;55;28;ESE;4;50%;1%;4 Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;64;42;ENE;7;28%;0%;4 Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;58;33;SE;8;39%;1%;4 Imperial;Mostly sunny, cool;62;33;WNW;10;19%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;60;36;NE;11;39%;0%;4 Lancaster;Sunny, but cool;55;24;N;8;31%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;56;26;SSE;6;38%;0%;4 Lincoln;Plenty of sun;60;35;ESE;9;42%;2%;4 Livermore;Plenty of sun;56;30;S;8;41%;1%;4 Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;60;31;E;10;42%;0%;4 Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;NE;6;28%;0%;4 Los Alamitos;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;ENE;6;30%;0%;4 Los Angeles;Sunny, but cool;63;41;NE;6;26%;1%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny, but cool;63;41;NE;6;26%;1%;4 Madera;Sunny, but cool;54;30;E;4;50%;2%;4 Mammoth;Sunny, not as cold;39;15;S;5;49%;0%;3 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;61;32;ESE;12;39%;2%;3 Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;60;33;SE;11;39%;1%;4 Merced;Sunny, but cool;55;29;ESE;4;44%;0%;4 Merced (airport);Sunny, but cool;55;29;ESE;4;44%;0%;4 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, cool;60;33;ENE;7;37%;0%;4 Modesto;Sunny, but cool;56;30;SE;8;41%;0%;4 Moffett Nas;Sunny, but cool;57;35;SE;8;42%;0%;4 Mojave;Mostly sunny, cool;54;28;N;8;28%;1%;4 Montague;Sunny, but chilly;45;15;E;6;54%;4%;3 Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;ESE;6;41%;0%;4 Mount Shasta;Sunny, but chilly;45;20;ESE;4;41%;6%;3 Napa County;Sunny and milder;63;34;ENE;8;36%;0%;4 Needles;Sunny, windy, cooler;58;37;NNW;17;18%;1%;4 North Island;Mostly sunny, cool;61;40;NNE;9;38%;0%;4 Oakland;Brilliant sunshine;59;36;SE;8;39%;1%;4 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;62;30;ENE;8;38%;0%;4 Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;59;35;NNE;6;26%;1%;4 Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;ENE;8;39%;3%;3 Oxnard;Sunny, but cool;59;41;NE;9;38%;0%;4 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, cool;66;46;NNW;8;15%;0%;4 Palmdale;Sunny, but cold;51;24;NE;9;30%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Sunny, but cool;57;23;E;4;47%;0%;4 Point Mugu;Cool with sunshine;60;40;NE;9;39%;0%;4 Porterville;Mostly sunny, cool;55;28;E;5;54%;1%;4 Ramona;Mostly sunny, cool;59;30;E;7;36%;1%;4 Redding;Plenty of sunshine;60;26;NE;9;29%;3%;3 Riverside;Sunny, but cool;61;33;ENE;11;23%;0%;4 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, cool;58;27;E;11;28%;1%;4 Sacramento;Breezy in the a.m.;60;35;SSE;12;40%;1%;4 Sacramento International;Breezy in the a.m.;60;36;S;12;38%;0%;4 Salinas;Plenty of sun;59;36;ESE;7;44%;0%;4 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;59;35;NE;11;25%;0%;4 San Carlos;Sunny;58;35;SSE;8;41%;1%;4 San Diego;Mostly sunny;62;39;NNE;9;37%;0%;4 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, cool;60;34;ENE;6;37%;0%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cool;62;37;ENE;7;36%;0%;4 San Francisco;Sunny;57;37;SSE;9;40%;1%;4 San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;58;34;SE;7;39%;0%;4 San Luis Obispo;Sunny, but cool;59;30;ENE;7;39%;0%;4 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the a.m.;57;45;NNW;11;52%;1%;4 Sandberg;Windy in the morning;42;29;E;14;33%;0%;4 Santa Ana;Warmer with sunshine;65;39;ENE;7;24%;1%;4 Santa Barbara;Plenty of sun;59;36;NE;7;39%;1%;4 Santa Maria;Sunny, but cool;58;30;E;8;42%;0%;4 Santa Monica;Plenty of sun;62;40;NE;7;29%;0%;4 Santa Rosa;Sunny and warmer;61;31;E;7;42%;0%;4 Santa Ynez;Sunny, but cool;60;28;E;6;41%;1%;4 Santee;Mostly sunny, cool;64;32;E;7;37%;0%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cold;31;10;SSE;7;47%;0%;4 Stockton;Sunny, but cool;59;32;SSE;8;42%;0%;4 Thermal;Mostly sunny, cool;65;37;NNW;12;16%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cold;32;3;SE;6;56%;0%;4 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, windy;55;33;WNW;17;19%;1%;4 Ukiah;Sunny and warmer;60;28;E;4;37%;1%;4 Vacaville;Breezy in the a.m.;62;32;WSW;13;30%;1%;4 Van Nuys;Sunny, but cool;63;38;NNE;8;23%;1%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Sunny, but cool;57;32;ESE;10;46%;0%;4 Victorville;Mostly sunny, cold;51;22;SSE;9;26%;0%;4 Visalia;Mostly sunny, cool;55;29;E;5;54%;0%;4 Watsonville;Sunny, but cool;58;31;ENE;5;46%;0%;4 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather