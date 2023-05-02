CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 1, 2023

_____

177 FPUS56 KEKA 021057

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-021200-

Coastal Del Norte-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

West wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 46 56 / 70 20 20

Klamath 62 45 62 / 70 30 30

$$

CAZ102-021200-

Del Norte Interior-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

44 to 59. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 65 45 65 / 80 30 30

$$

CAZ103-021200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 62. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 45 57 / 40 30 20

Arcata 59 45 60 / 40 20 30

Eureka 57 45 58 / 40 20 20

Fortuna 59 45 62 / 50 20 30

$$

CAZ104-021200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 65. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 62.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 61. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 61. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 42 61 / 50 20 20

$$

CAZ105-021200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

49 to 64. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 68 47 68 / 70 40 30

Hoopa 67 46 68 / 50 40 30

Willow Creek 67 45 68 / 50 30 40

$$

CAZ106-021200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 64. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

50 to 65. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to

43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 61 42 66 / 50 20 30

$$

CAZ107-021200-

Northern Trinity-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Highs 51 to 66. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 57 35 64 / 40 40 30

Weaverville 57 40 64 / 30 30 20

$$

CAZ108-021200-

Southern Trinity-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 57 36 64 / 30 20 20

Ruth 56 36 61 / 30 20 30

$$

CAZ109-021200-

Mendocino Coast-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. East wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 38 to 48. South wind around

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. East wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 43 58 / 40 20 20

Point Arena 55 45 57 / 50 10 10

$$

CAZ110-021200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 67. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 41 61 / 60 30 30

Laytonville 56 39 60 / 40 20 30

Willits 56 39 61 / 40 20 30

$$

CAZ111-021200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 33 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet.

Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 59 39 64 / 30 10 30

$$

CAZ112-021200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain through the day. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 54 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 56 41 62 / 60 20 20

$$

CAZ113-021200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain through the

day. Highs 55 to 69. East wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 52 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 67. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 67. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 60 43 67 / 50 20 20

$$

CAZ114-021200-

Northern Lake-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 47 to 62. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 57 36 64 / 50 20 30

$$

CAZ115-021200-

Southern Lake-

357 AM PDT Tue May 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Slight chance

of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 54 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 54 42 61 / 50 30 20

Middletown 57 41 64 / 60 30 20

Clearlake 55 42 62 / 60 30 20

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather