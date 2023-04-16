CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023 _____ 879 FPUS56 KEKA 160959 ZFPEKA Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Eureka CA 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to the point and click forecast on our webpage at: www.weather.gov\/eureka. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. CAZ101-170100- Coastal Del Norte- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 36 to 46. South wind up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 62. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 52 to 67. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Crescent City 52 42 49 \/ 90 20 100 Klamath 56 39 53 \/ 90 10 100 $$ CAZ102-170100- Del Norte Interior- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers through the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 54. South wind around 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers through the night. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 35 to 50. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 36 to 51. South wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 51 to 66. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 66. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gasquet 53 39 49 \/ 100 20 100 $$ CAZ103-170100- Northern Humboldt Coast- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 58. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 53 to 68. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION McKinleyville 56 41 52 \/ 60 10 90 Arcata 57 42 52 \/ 60 10 90 Eureka 56 41 52 \/ 50 10 90 Fortuna 57 42 52 \/ 50 10 90 $$ CAZ104-170100- Southwestern Humboldt- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. West wind up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 41 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 41 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 62. Lows 34 to 44. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 54 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Honeydew 54 38 49 \/ 30 0 80 $$ CAZ105-170100- Northern Humboldt Interior- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 46 to 61. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. .MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 38 to 53. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. .TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 38 to 53. South wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 39 to 54. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 48 to 63. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 57 to 72. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Orleans 58 42 52 \/ 60 20 90 Hoopa 58 42 52 \/ 60 20 90 Willow Creek 60 41 53 \/ 50 20 90 $$ CAZ106-170100- Southern Humboldt Interior- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 46 to 61. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 40 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 57 to 72. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 59 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Garberville 58 40 52 \/ 20 0 70 $$ CAZ107-170100- Northern Trinity- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 50 to 65. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 42 to 57. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 1500 feet overnight. Lows 21 to 31. West wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 38 to 53. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to 32. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 42 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 51 to 66. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 60 to 75. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 61 to 76. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Trinity Center 60 34 51 \/ 20 0 60 Weaverville 61 38 52 \/ 10 0 60 $$ CAZ108-170100- Southern Trinity- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 60. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 37 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 39 to 54. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 22 to 32. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 57 to 72. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 57 to 72. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hayfork 60 34 52 \/ 10 0 60 Ruth 55 32 48 \/ 20 0 60 $$ CAZ109-170100- Mendocino Coast- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest wind around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 53 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 56 to 67. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Fort Bragg 57 43 54 \/ 0 0 40 Point Arena 56 44 53 \/ 0 0 10 $$ CAZ110-170100- Northwestern Mendocino Interior- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 66. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 58. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 41 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 45 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 61 to 76. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 61 to 76. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Leggett 56 39 50 \/ 10 0 60 Laytonville 56 37 49 \/ 10 0 50 Willits 58 38 51 \/ 0 0 30 $$ CAZ111-170100- Northeastern Mendocino Interior- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 37 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 60 to 75. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 61 to 76. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Covelo 61 38 52 \/ 0 0 40 $$ CAZ112-170100- Southwestern Mendocino Interior- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 65. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 57 to 72. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 61 to 73. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Boonville 59 39 54 \/ 0 0 10 $$ CAZ113-170100- Southeastern Mendocino Interior- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 65. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 47 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 44 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 49 to 60. Lows 30 to 40. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69. Lows 34 to 44. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 39 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Ukiah 64 41 57 \/ 0 0 20 $$ CAZ114-170100- Northern Lake- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36. West wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 36 to 51. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 31 to 41. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 60 to 75. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Pillsbury 64 34 55 / 0 0 20 $$ CAZ115-170100- Southern Lake- 259 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68. West wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West wind around 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 50 to 62. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42. West wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 47 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 71. Lows 36 to 46. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79. Lows 42 to 52. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lakeport 61 39 55 / 0 0 10 Middletown 66 40 60 / 0 0 0 Clearlake 64 40 57 / 0 0 0 $$