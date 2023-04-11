CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023

_____

668 FPUS56 KEKA 111001

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-120115-

Coastal Del Norte-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

49 to 59. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 60. North

wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 39 50 / 30 30 10

Klamath 56 36 55 / 40 20 0

$$

CAZ102-120115-

Del Norte Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs

40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 63.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 54 36 54 / 50 40 10

$$

CAZ103-120115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to 44. North

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 49 to 59. North wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 53 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 54 to 64. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 39 52 / 20 20 0

Arcata 54 39 53 / 20 20 0

Eureka 53 39 51 / 10 20 0

Fortuna 54 39 51 / 10 20 10

$$

CAZ104-120115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs 44 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Slight chance

of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows

31 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 41 to 55. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 59. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 61. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 53 36 49 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ105-120115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Slight

chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 1500 feet

overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 36.

North wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 58 38 57 / 10 10 0

Hoopa 56 38 54 / 10 10 0

Willow Creek 57 37 55 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ106-120115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 27 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

42 to 57. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 37.

North wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 66. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 36 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-120115-

Northern Trinity-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 22 to

32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. North wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 58 29 52 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 58 32 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-120115-

Southern Trinity-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 24 to

34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 41 to

56. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 58 29 53 / 0 0 0

Ruth 57 28 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-120115-

Mendocino Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

50 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 52 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 41 54 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 53 43 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-120115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

62. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 38. North

wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 56 35 54 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 56 32 53 / 0 0 0

Willits 57 34 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-120115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

62. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 60 33 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-120115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

60. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 53 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

56 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 56 34 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-120115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 64. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 53 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 70. Lows

37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 62 38 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-120115-

Northern Lake-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60. Northwest wind around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 64 33 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-120115-

Southern Lake-

301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 69. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 61 36 57 / 0 0 0

Middletown 68 38 63 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 64 37 60 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather