CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 4, 2023

_____

452 FPUS56 KEKA 051012

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-060115-

Coastal Del Norte-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Rain showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Snow level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 41 to 51. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south

up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 29 to 39.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 30 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

41 to 51. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 45 35 46 / 100 90 90

Klamath 47 32 49 / 100 90 90

$$

CAZ102-060115-

Del Norte Interior-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 500 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 5 to 6 inches. Highs 30 to 45. In the valleys,

west wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, west

wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature around 30. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Snow level 1000 feet falling to 500 feet overnight.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 31 to 46. South wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 31 to 46. South wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 42 32 45 / 100 90 90

$$

CAZ103-060115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 51.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms through the night. Snow likely overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 29 to 39.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 29 to 39. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

41 to 51. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 57.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 46 34 48 / 100 80 70

Arcata 47 34 49 / 100 80 80

Eureka 47 34 49 / 100 90 80

Fortuna 46 34 48 / 100 80 80

$$

CAZ104-060115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 48. In the valleys,

southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. At higher elevation, west wind 20 to

30 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 28 to

38. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow

level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 37 to 49. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southeast

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 36 to 47.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 42 32 44 / 100 90 80

$$

CAZ105-060115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 500 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to

6 inches. Highs 30 to 45. In the valleys, west wind up to 20 mph

in the morning. At higher elevation, west wind 20 to 30 mph in

the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then snow likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 1000 feet falling

to 500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

500 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations

up to 2 inches. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 43 31 46 / 100 60 70

Hoopa 42 32 45 / 100 70 70

Willow Creek 42 30 46 / 100 70 80

$$

CAZ106-060115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 31 to 46. In the valleys,

west wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, west

wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the night. Rain and snow

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level

1000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Rain

through the day. Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 33 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 33 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 44 32 46 / 100 80 80

$$

CAZ107-060115-

Northern Trinity-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy.

Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 30 to 45. In the valleys,

west wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, west

wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Snow level 500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to 2000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

31 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 26. Highs 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

Lows 24 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 39 21 37 / 90 60 80

Weaverville 40 24 40 / 90 50 70

$$

CAZ108-060115-

Southern Trinity-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 27 to 42. In the valleys,

west wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, west

wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet falling to 500 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow. Snow level 500 feet rising to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Highs 30 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows

19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow.

Lows 20 to 30. Highs 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows

18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 39 20 41 / 90 60 60

Ruth 37 21 41 / 100 80 80

$$

CAZ109-060115-

Mendocino Coast-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 51. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 29 to

39. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 43 to

53. South wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 30 to 40. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.

Highs 42 to 52. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to

54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 44 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 48 34 49 / 90 90 80

Point Arena 47 37 49 / 80 80 70

$$

CAZ110-060115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs 34 to 45. At higher elevation, west wind 20 to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 36 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 42 30 45 / 100 80 80

Laytonville 40 29 41 / 100 80 80

Willits 41 30 44 / 100 80 80

$$

CAZ111-060115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs 28 to 43. In the valleys, west wind up to 20 mph in the

morning. At higher elevation, west wind 20 to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

overnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow through the day. Rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 31 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet.

Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet

rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow.

Lows 20 to 30. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows

17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 32 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 40 28 43 / 90 70 80

$$

CAZ112-060115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs

40 to 50. In the valleys, west wind up to 20 mph in the morning.

At higher elevation, west wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 28 to

38.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 feet in the

morning. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

1500 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to

37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 45 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 44 32 46 / 90 80 70

$$

CAZ113-060115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 36 to 48. In the valleys, west wind up to

20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, west wind 20 to

30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 42 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 46 32 49 / 90 80 70

$$

CAZ114-060115-

Northern Lake-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 27 to 42. In the valleys,

west wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, west

wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Snow through the day. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 29 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Snow level 1500 feet

rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 40 23 43 / 80 70 80

$$

CAZ115-060115-

Southern Lake-

212 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 37 to 48.

In the valleys, west wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher

elevation, west wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely overnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 25 to

35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 42 29 44 / 80 70 80

Middletown 47 30 48 / 60 60 70

Clearlake 44 29 45 / 50 50 50

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather