Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-040215-

Coastal Del Norte-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 10 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Snow through the night.

Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Windy.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight. Snow level

1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers and chance

of thunderstorms through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 0 feet rising to 500 feet overnight.

Lows 29 to 39. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 37 to 47.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 41 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 41. Highs 45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 46 35 43 / 20 100 100

Klamath 50 32 40 / 10 80 100

CAZ102-040215-

Del Norte Interior-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow and

slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Windy. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight. Snow may be heavy

at times overnight. Snow level 1000 feet falling to 500 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Lows 23 to 33.

South wind 20 to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

1000 feet. Snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Southwest wind

around 20 mph in the valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher

elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 0 feet. Lows 24 to 34. South wind

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 27 to 42.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 47 32 39 / 10 90 100

CAZ103-040215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 10 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

43 to 53. North wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Rain

likely in the evening, then rain, snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail overnight. Snow level 500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations

up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Rain showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

38 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 500 feet in the morning. Highs 37 to

47. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 42 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 41. Highs 45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 48 34 42 / 0 70 100

Arcata 49 35 42 / 0 70 100

Eureka 48 35 44 / 0 80 100

Fortuna 48 35 43 / 0 70 100

CAZ104-040215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

morning. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely through the night. Rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight. Snow level

1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

29 to 39. Southwest wind around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

36 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the valleys and

southwest 15 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 37 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 38 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 47 32 42 / 0 60 100

CAZ105-040215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 35 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. Chance

of snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Breezy. Snow may be

heavy at times overnight. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 23 to 33. South wind 20 to 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 8 to 9 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph in

the valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 0 to 500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. South

wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 28 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 47 31 37 / 0 30 100

Hoopa 46 30 37 / 0 40 100

Willow Creek 47 30 37 / 0 30 100

CAZ106-040215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. Chance

of rain in the evening. Chance of snow through the night. Rain

overnight. Breezy. Snow level 1000 feet falling to 500 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 23 to 33.

South wind 20 to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 6 to 8 inches. Highs 31 to 43. Southwest wind around 20 mph in

the valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet overnight.

Lows 26 to 36. South wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 34 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 50 32 41 / 0 40 100

CAZ107-040215-

Northern Trinity-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 34 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost through the night.

Snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow level

0 feet overnight. Lows 14 to 24. South wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 7 to 8 inches. Highs 22 to 37. Southwest

wind around 20 mph in the valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 0 feet. Lows 18 to 28. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 23 to 38. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Snow. Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 27. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows

21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 44 21 32 / 0 10 100

Weaverville 45 23 35 / 0 10 100

CAZ108-040215-

Southern Trinity-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 34 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. Snow

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow level

500 feet overnight. Lows 19 to 29. South wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Highs 26 to 39. Southwest wind

around 20 mph in the valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher

elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 21 to 31. South wind

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 25 to 40. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow likely. Lows 20 to 30. Highs

30 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 29. Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 45 21 33 / 0 10 100

Ruth 45 22 31 / 0 20 100

CAZ109-040215-

Mendocino Coast-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 10 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow overnight. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs

39 to 49. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 50 37 46 / 0 20 100

Point Arena 49 40 46 / 0 10 100

CAZ110-040215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow overnight. Snow may be

heavy at times overnight. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows

25 to 35. South wind around 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 33 to 43. In the

valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher

elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 49 31 40 / 0 30 100

Laytonville 47 30 36 / 0 20 100

Willits 50 30 40 / 0 10 100

CAZ111-040215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 35 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times overnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 21 to 31. South wind

around 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Near steady temperature around 30. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 5 to 7 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the valleys and

southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 25 to

39. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow. Highs 29 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 47 29 36 / 0 10 100

CAZ112-040215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow overnight. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs

39 to 49. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the valleys and

southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 41 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 35 43 / 0 10 100

CAZ113-040215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

36 to 46. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the valleys and

southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 29 to

39. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 36 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 39 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 40 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 34 42 / 0 10 100

CAZ114-040215-

Northern Lake-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. West wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations

of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest wind around 20 mph in

the valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest

wind 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 28 to

38. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow. Highs 30 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows

20 to 30. Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 50 24 36 / 0 0 100

CAZ115-040215-

Southern Lake-

311 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. West wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow through the day. Rain

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs 36 to 46. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the valleys and

southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet.

Lows 28 to 38. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 41 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 52 30 40 / 0 0 100

Middletown 58 32 43 / 0 0 100

Clearlake 54 32 42 / 0 0 100

