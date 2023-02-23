CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

262 FPUS56 KEKA 231216

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-240330-

Coastal Del Norte-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

BELOW 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through the day. Rain showers and snow

showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 0 feet

rising to 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 36 to 46. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread frost overnight. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 0 feet. Lows 22 to 32. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost, patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 45 to

55. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 58. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain

showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 40 27 49 / 90 30 0

Klamath 42 24 50 / 80 30 10

$$

CAZ102-240330-

Del Norte Interior-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy valley fog

through the day. Snow showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow level 0 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to

8 inches. Highs 25 to 40.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog through the night.

Slight chance of snow showers through the night. Snow level

0 feet. Lows 16 to 26. At higher elevation, south wind up to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow showers. Snow level 0 feet rising to 1500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 33 to 48. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

32 to 47. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 38 22 49 / 100 30 10

$$

CAZ103-240330-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

BELOW 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Patchy fog. Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Snow level 0 feet rising to 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 36 to 46. South wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread frost overnight. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Snow level 0 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread frost, patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow level

0 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 22 to 32.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 55. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain

showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 42 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 41 26 47 / 100 30 10

Arcata 41 25 47 / 80 30 10

Eureka 42 26 47 / 80 30 10

Fortuna 40 26 45 / 70 50 10

$$

CAZ104-240330-

Southwestern Humboldt-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through the day. Rain showers and snow

showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 31 to 43. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Chance of

snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 500 feet falling to 0 feet overnight. Lows

21 to 31. In the valleys, southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. At higher

elevation, south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Slight chance of

snow showers through the day. Slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 0 feet rising to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 52. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

37 to 48. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 40 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 38 24 42 / 90 60 20

$$

CAZ105-240330-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy valley fog

through the day. Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow level 0 to 500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Highs 26 to 41.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog through the night.

Chance of snow showers in the evening. Slight chance of snow

showers overnight. Snow level 0 feet. Lows 16 to 26. At higher

elevation, south wind up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost and areas of freezing fog in the

morning. Slight chance of snow showers through the day. Snow

level 0 feet rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Slight chance of

snow showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 32 to 47. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

32 to 46. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 39 25 48 / 90 40 20

Hoopa 38 22 45 / 90 40 20

Willow Creek 38 22 45 / 90 40 20

$$

CAZ106-240330-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Patchy valley fog through the day. Snow showers likely

in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day.

Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow level 0 to 500 feet. Snow accumulations of

5 to 7 inches. Highs 27 to 41.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the evening.

Chance of snow showers through the night. Snow level 0 to

500 feet. Lows 17 to 27. At higher elevation, south wind up to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of snow showers through the day. Slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 0 feet rising to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

33 to 45. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 33 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 37 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 39 24 45 / 90 60 20

$$

CAZ107-240330-

Northern Trinity-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Patchy valley fog through the day. Snow showers in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Snow level 0 to 500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to

7 inches. Highs 26 to 41. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy valley fog through the night. Snow showers in

the evening. Chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy

at times. Snow level 0 to 500 feet. Snow accumulations of 8 to

12 inches. Lows 14 to 24. At higher elevation, south wind up to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 0 feet rising to 1500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46. East wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance of

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Snow showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to

30.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 30 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers. Lows 18 to 28. Highs

31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 34 22 39 / 80 80 40

Weaverville 37 23 40 / 80 80 40

$$

CAZ108-240330-

Southern Trinity-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy valley fog

through the day. Chance of snow showers in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 0 to

500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 24 to 39.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the evening. Snow

showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 0 to 500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to

6 inches. Lows 14 to 24. At higher elevation, south wind up to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 0 feet rising to 1500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance of

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 40 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Snow showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs 31 to 44.

Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs 29 to 43. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

33 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 35 18 39 / 80 60 40

Ruth 33 17 39 / 90 60 40

$$

CAZ109-240330-

Mendocino Coast-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through the day. Rain showers and snow

showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 500 to

1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 48.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Rain

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Snow level 500 feet falling to 0 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 24 to 34. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers through the day.

Snow level 0 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 50. East wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Rain showers likely. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 44 29 47 / 90 60 20

Point Arena 45 33 45 / 80 70 20

$$

CAZ110-240330-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy valley fog through the day. Snow showers likely

in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day.

Snow showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Snow level 0 feet rising to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 31 to 42.

Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog through the night.

Snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of snow showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 0 to 500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 19 to 29. At higher

elevation, south wind up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and valley fog in the morning.

Chance of snow showers through the day. Slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 0 feet rising to 1000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance of

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet in the evening. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Snow showers likely. Lows 25 to

35.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

35 to 45. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 38 24 42 / 90 60 20

Laytonville 35 23 40 / 90 50 30

Willits 38 24 42 / 90 80 30

$$

CAZ111-240330-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy valley fog through the day. Chance of snow

showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 0 feet rising to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 25 to 40.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the evening. Snow

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to

7 inches. Lows 16 to 26. At higher elevation, south wind up to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 0 feet rising to 1000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance of

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

29 to 43. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 37 22 41 / 90 70 40

$$

CAZ112-240330-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy valley fog through the day. Rain showers and snow

showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 500 feet

rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 37 to 47.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the evening. Rain

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Snow level 1000 feet falling to 500 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 24 to 34. At higher

elevation, south wind up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of valley fog and freezing fog in

the morning. Chance of rain showers and snow showers through the

day. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Slight chance of

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 41 27 43 / 90 90 30

$$

CAZ113-240330-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy valley fog through the day. Chance of snow

showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 500 feet rising

to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy valley fog through the night. Rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Chance of snow showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Snow level 1000 feet falling to

500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

23 to 33. At higher elevation, south wind up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and valley fog in

the morning. Chance of snow showers through the day. Chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance of

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet in the evening. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

38 to 48. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 44 28 45 / 80 90 30

$$

CAZ114-240330-

Northern Lake-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy valley fog through the day. Chance of snow

showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 0 feet rising to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 25 to 40.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy valley fog through the night. Snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow showers

likely overnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Snow level 1000 feet falling to 500 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Lows 17 to 27. At higher

elevation, south wind up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance of

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 40 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 31 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

30 to 43. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 30 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 38 19 41 / 80 90 40

$$

CAZ115-240330-

Southern Lake-

416 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of snow

showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 500 feet

rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 3 to

5 inches. Highs 35 to 47. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening.

Snow level 1500 feet falling to 500 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 23 to 33. At higher

elevation, south wind up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy valley

fog in the morning. Chance of snow showers through the day.

Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet

rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Slight chance of

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet in the evening. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

38 to 48. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 40 26 41 / 80 80 30

Middletown 45 27 45 / 70 90 30

Clearlake 43 27 42 / 60 90 30

$$

